Baku hosts international conference on Caspian Sea
Ecology
- 03 October, 2025
- 15:07
On October 2-3, an international conference titled "Turning Point for the Caspian Sea: From COP29 and UNOC 2025 Results to COP30 Actions" took place at the Baku Congress Center, Report informs.
The event was organized at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.
The opening session on October 3 featured speeches by Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Climate Issues and President of COP29, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev, and others.
As part of the conference, participants will also visit the Absheron National Park to gain firsthand insight into the Caspian Sea's rich biodiversity.
