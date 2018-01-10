Baku city welcomes first snow in 2018

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ First snow of the year falls in Baku.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), there is no snow on the ground due to less frost.

Strong north-west wind currently blow in Baku. The wind will gradually become moderate in the evening.

Notably, ecologists have warned on unstable weather conditions, intermittent rain and sleet on some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 10.