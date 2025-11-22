Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23

The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 23, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

A moderate southeast wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10 – +14°C at night and +16 – +20°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-85% at night and 60-70% during the daytime.

On November 23, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather. There will be occasional fog in some places. A moderate east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4 – +9°C at night, and +17 – +21°C in the daytime.

In the highlands, it will be +1 – +6°C at night, and +12 – +17°C in the daytime.