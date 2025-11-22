Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23

    The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 23, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    A moderate southeast wind will blow.

    The temperature will be +10 – +14°C at night and +16 – +20°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-85% at night and 60-70% during the daytime.

    On November 23, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather. There will be occasional fog in some places. A moderate east wind will blow.

    The temperature will be +4 – +9°C at night, and +17 – +21°C in the daytime.

    In the highlands, it will be +1 – +6°C at night, and +12 – +17°C in the daytime.

    Bazar gününə olan hava proqnozu açıqlanıb
    Назван прогноз погоды на воскресенье

