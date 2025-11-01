Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 2

    Ecology
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 13:28
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 2

    The weather is expected to be partially cloudy, sometimes overcast, and a chance of rain in some areas toward the evening in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 2, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    A moderate northwest wind will shift to a northeast direction during the daytime.

    The temperature will be +11 – +15°C at night and +17 – +20°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise 765 mm Hg to 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70%.

    On November 2, the weather is expected to be mostly dry, though intermittent rain and thunderstorms are forecast in some eastern districts during the day. Patchy fog is also expected in certain areas. A moderate easterly wind will prevail.

    The temperature will be +5 – +10°C at night, and +17 – +22°C in the daytime.

    In the highlands, it will be -2 – +3°C at night, and +7 – +12°C in the daytime.

    Azerbaijan weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
