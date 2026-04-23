Astana hosts high-level climate session as part of RES2026

A high-level session on "Global Climate Change and Sustainable Development in the CICA Region" is being held in Astana as part of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES2026), Report informs from Kazakhstan.

The event is being organised under Azerbaijan's chairmanship with the support of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's special representative on climate issues.

During the session, participants are discussing common environmental challenges facing countries in the region, including climate change, water resource management and the renewable energy development.

Particular attention is being paid to the need for coordinated efforts by member states and the exchange of best practices.

One of the key priorities is the promotion of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's initiative to create a CICA Environmental Council, which is expected to serve as a platform for technology sharing, knowledge exchange and capacity-building among participating countries.

The role of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in shaping CICA's environmental agenda is also being highlighted, including on the basis of agreements reached following international climate events.

The session is being held in a closed format by invitation only and brings together representatives of member states, international organisations and experts.