Air temperature for May 9 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 9 in Azerbaijan was announced. The Deputy Director of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 9. Fog is likely to be in the morning in some places. South wind will be replaced with west wind towards the evening. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is forecasted for tomorrow. Lightning and rain is likely to be in some places in the morning and evening. West wind will blow and strengthen in various places. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +20+26°C in the daytime; 2+°C at night and +10+15°C in the noon.