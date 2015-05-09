Air temperature for May 10 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 10 in Azerbaijan was announced. The Deputy Director of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy and occasional gloomy weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Sunday. Rain is likely to be towards night. North-west wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +16+21°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and rain is likely to be in some places in the morning and evening. West wind will blow and strengthen in various places. Air temperature will be +11+16°C at night and +21+26°C in the daytime; 4+9°C at night and +12+17°C in the noon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on May 10-12, unstable weather, lightning and intermittent rain are expected. On May 10, in the north-west wind will strengthen occasionally.