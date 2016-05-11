 Top
    28 C predicted in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

    The weather will be rainless in Baku

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless, mild south wind will blow.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 11-15 C at night, 20-24 C in the daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 22-24 C in the daytime.

    On May 12, in the country's regions, the weather will be mostly rainless in the daytime, but at night, the lightning and rain is expected. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.

