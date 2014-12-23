Voting begins in Azerbaijan's municipal elections - UPDATED

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Polling stations opened throughout Azerbaijan at 8 a.m. December23.

Report informs in the municipal elections held in 118 districts by 1,607 municipalities to be elected 15035 members.

Registration for membership in the municipalities passed 37,077 candidates.8 political parties participate in the election and members of the30 political parties joined elections individually.

55 551 local observers have been registered to observe the elections. Accreditation to observe the elections passed six representatives of the International Institute of Monitoring Democracy Development, parliamentary and electoral rights of citizens of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

In addition, web-cameras installed to monitor the process of voting in 1000 polling stations.