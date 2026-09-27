Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Virtual and traditional exhibitions open at National Library for Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 16:51
    Virtual and traditional exhibitions open at National Library for Remembrance Day

    The National Library has presented users with virtual and traditional book exhibitions titled "September 27 - Remembrance Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

    According to the National Library, cited by Report, the exhibitions feature publications in Azerbaijani and other languages dedicated to the victory, unprecedented military tactics in the history of military art, the far-sighted military and political strategy of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as the joyful and tragic stories, glorious combat journeys and heroic deeds of the brave, fearless and courageous sons of the Motherland - heroes who have left a lasting mark on the history of Azerbaijan through their ideals and actions.

    The virtual exhibition is available at https://anl.az/el/vsb/27_sentyabr-Anim_Gunu/index.htm

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