Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends inauguration of new park in Garadagh

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, participated in the opening of a new park built in the Gobustan settlement of the Garadagh district, Report informs.

The total area of the new recreation area, located on 60 km of the Baku-Gazakh highway, in front of residential houses, is 10,350 square meters. Extensive landscaping work was carried out in the park to create a healthy, high-quality recreation area for Gobustan residents and improve the local living environment. As part of the landscaping work, various types of trees, shrubs and flowers were planted in the park. For the convenience of the residents, especially children, gazebos and children's playgrounds were installed in the area.

Leyla Aliyeva and IDEA volunteers also joined a special tree-planting campaign to plant cypress trees in various parts of the park.

Leyla Aliyeva then presented various toys to the children in the park and took commemorative photos with them.