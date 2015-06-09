​US Ambassador meets with Musavat leader

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Robert Chekuta met with the leader of Musavat Party, Arif Hajili.

Deputy chairman of the Party Sakhavat Soltanli and the Head of the Central Executive Board of the Party Gulaga Aslanli also participated in the meeting,

As S.Soltanlı stated to Report, the meeting took place at the initiative of Mr. Ambassador.

Deputy Chairman of Musavat Party said that, during the meeting, they shared views on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and socio-political situation in Azerbaijan.