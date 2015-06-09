 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​US Ambassador meets with Musavat leader

    The meeting took place at the initiative of the Ambassador

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Robert Chekuta met with the leader of Musavat Party, Arif Hajili. 

    Deputy chairman of the Party Sakhavat Soltanli and the Head of the Central Executive Board of the Party Gulaga Aslanli also participated in the meeting,

    As S.Soltanlı stated to Report, the meeting took place at the initiative of Mr. Ambassador.

    Deputy Chairman of Musavat Party said that, during the meeting, they shared views on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and socio-political situation in Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi