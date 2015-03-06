 Top
    Two chairpersons of working groups in Milli Majlis changed

    The issue was discussed at the plenary meeting of Azerbaijani parliament

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The two chairpersons of the working groups on interparliamentary relations of Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) replaced.

    Report informs, amendment to the decision On election of the heads of the working groups on interparliamentary relations of Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic adopted

    Khanlar Fatiyev elected as a Director ofAzerbaijan-Australian and Imamverdi Ismayilov Azerbaijani-Colombian inter-parliamentary working groups accordingly.

    The question discussed at today's session of the Parliament.

    Hanlar Fatiyev now was the head of the Azerbaijani-Colombian inter-parliamentary working group, and Imamverdi Ismailov headed Azerbaijani-Australian inter-parliamentary working group.

