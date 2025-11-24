TIKA: NGO experience exchange will strengthen Turkic cooperation

Exchanging experiences among NGOs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries will further strengthen mutual ties, said Hayrettin Celik, Head of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Baku Office, during the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the OTS member states, Report informs.

Celik noted that since its establishment, TIKA has operated in over 170 countries and implemented more than 30,000 projects:

"Our mission has always been to support countries' economic, social, and humanitarian development within the framework of Türkiye's international cooperation and to carry out sustainable projects that preserve our shared historical and cultural heritage. In line with this mission, our Baku office has implemented nearly 2,000 projects to promote sustainable cooperation. Through these initiatives, we showcase the unity of Turkic peoples to the world."

He added that, considering the role of civil society as a cornerstone of modern states, efforts should continue to study shared heritage and exchange best practices:

"We believe that the participants here will share their NGO experiences with one another, further strengthening the bonds of friendship among us."