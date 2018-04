Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Unity Party has held the IV congress.

Report informs, 211 delegates have attended the congress, which was closed to the media. MP Tahir Kerimli re-elected as a chairman of Unity Party in closed congress and Abdulvahab Manafov First Deputy Chairman.

In addition, Central Control and Inspection Commission of 7 persons was established in the congress. Etibar Samadov was elected as a chair of the commission.