State Department: Kerry welcomes Azerbaijan’s recent positive steps on democracy and human rights

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed U.S. support for Azerbaijan’s efforts to become a regional trade hub.

Report informs, this was stated by Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, John Kirby.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met yesterday in Washington with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues. Secretary Kerry commended Azerbaijan’s role in European energy security as a leader in developing the Southern Gas Corridor.

Secretary Kerry also thanked President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s contributions to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan, its support for peacekeeping operations, and its important counterterrorism role. On democracy and human rights issues, Secretary Kerry welcomed Azerbaijan’s recent positive steps and urged further progress.

The two also discussed efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Secretary Kerry affirmed U.S. support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and underscored our concern about violence along the Line of Contact and the international border. He emphasized our commitment to working with the sides to reach a comprehensive settlement based on the principles of international law, the UN Charter, and the Helsinki Final Act.