State Commission warns regarding supposed burial place of missing persons

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Excavation works must be carried out in the supposed burial places of the persons, missing during armed conflicts".

Report informs, a statement by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons declares.

The statement says that recent spread of the photos by mass media, taken in burial places and during burial of unrecognized persons in the period of intensive military operations during Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict, received mixed reviews among the public as well as several illegal actions were attempted to open graves of missing persons.

"It is necessary to collect complete and comprehensive information and take DNA samples from relatives for exhumation of the bodies, supposed went missing during armed conflicts. After end of this process, forensic and other experts must carry out excavations under relevant decision of competent state authorities".

It was also stated that currently, the State Commission carries out appropriate measures together with the International Committee of the Red Cross: "After completion of necessary procedure, exhumation will be carried out in the defined burial places according to the international standards and identified remains of corpses will be handed over to the families".