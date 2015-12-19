 Top
    State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People announces vacancy

    Information to be sent to official e-mail address of State Commission

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Working group of State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People announced recruitment of specialists.

    Report was told in the Commission. Requirements include higher education, perfect Azerbaijani, English and Russian languages (other European languages preferred), skills to work independently on MS Office (Access, PowerPoint, Word, Excel); Adobe Photoshop; Adobe Corel Draw; Adobe PhotoPaint; Acrobat Reader computer programs, internet network and with office equipments. Age limit for applicants is up to 40.

    Information (by mentioning contact numbers) should be sent to official e-mail address of State Commission (info@human.gov.az).

    Chairman of State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People is Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev. 

