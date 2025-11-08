Shusha hosting series of events on November 8 – Victory Day

A series of events titled November 8 – Celebration of Victory has begun in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan, to mark the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Report informs.

A festive event is being held at Secondary School No. 1 in honor of Victory Day.

In the school's hallway, students' handmade crafts and paintings reflecting Victory Day are on display. As part of the event, students will also present poetry compositions, dance performances, and musical numbers dedicated to the Victory.

Additionally, a theatrical performance titled "I am proud of you," jointly prepared by students of School No. 1 and Karabakh University, will be staged.

The Victory Day events in the Shusha district are organized with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan and the Shusha City State Reserve Administration.