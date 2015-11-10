Sharif Asadullayev: Azerbaijan is persistent in high-level organization of combat the human trafficking

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Round table regarding fulfillment of the requirements of "On combat trafficking in persons" Convention of the European Council by Azerbaijan held in Baku under organization of the European Council and Azerbaijan Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Report informs, 36 representatives from 21 state authorities competent for combat trafficking in persons and 4 from civil society attended the event.

Azerbaijan is persistent in high-level organization of combat trafficking in persons, Police Major General Sharif Asadullayev, Chief of the Department for Combat Trafficking in Persons of Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) said.

According to him, Azerbaijan chose secular, democratic and law-governed state building, declared provision of human and citizen rights and liberties as a priority of state policy and carries out complex measures in combat trafficking in persons more than 10 years.