Shafiyev: Azerbaijan's media space needs to develop foreign policy experts

Azerbaijan's media landscape needs to develop experts specializing in foreign policy, Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said at a roundtable discussion dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," Report informs.

He noted that even young people from other countries are involved in internship programs: "The center regularly creates conditions for young professionals to undergo internships. Representatives of young people from abroad also contact us."

Shafiyev also emphasized that this year's celebration of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" is particularly significant: "When the Constitution was adopted, part of our lands were under occupation. Today, state sovereignty has been restored throughout Azerbaijan."