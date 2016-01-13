Secretary of Commission on Combating Corruption dismissed

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Vusal Huseynov, Secretary of the Commission on Combating Corruption of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been dismissed.

Report informs, V.Huseynov dismissed under his own request.

Reason of dismissal from Commission Secretary is his election as MP, nominating candidacy for deputy by NAP in the elections held to V convocation Milli Majlis in 2015.

No appointment made to post of Secretary of the Commission on Combating Corruption of the Republic of Azerbaijan yet.

Notably, in parliamentary elections, V.Huseynov has been elected MP from Ujar constituency No. 91.