Rules of registration of contracts for provision of services to representations of NGOs from foreign funding sources approved

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Procedure for registration of contracts for the provision of services or work by non-governmental organizations, as well as branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs through foreign funding sources".

Report informs, the decree in regard with a document signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

This rule regulates the registration of contracts for the provision of services or work by non-governmental organizations, as well as branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs through foreign funding sources.

The requirements in the rules provided for the registration of contracts, and subject to additional agreement, as well as any amendments thereto.

According to the document, the agreement should be provided by non-governmental organizations to the Ministry of Justice for registration not later than 15 days since contract was signed.

Banking operations or any other operations cannot be carried out without a contract or unregistered agreements.