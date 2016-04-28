Chairman of Shirvan Court of Appeal will be changed

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Shirvan Court of Appeal will be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court.

Report informs, a number of questions about the appointment of judges, taking into account the proposals of the Judicial-Legal Council were discussed at the meeting of the Parliamentary Legal Policy and State Building Committee on April 28.

According to the Council recommendation, the judge of the Supreme Council Ibaev Vafaddin Alem and Guliyev Zakir Muslim, whose term of office expired on 25 April, will be re-assigned to the former position.

At the same time, the chairman of the Court of Appeal of Shirvan Asgarov Gudrat Aga will be appointed to the post of judge in Supreme Court. Superior Court Judge Agayev Rashadat Ahmed will be appointed as a judge of the Shirvan Court of Appeal.