    Remains of nearly 800 missing persons recovered from Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 10:28
    According to information as of October 1, remains believed to belong to nearly 800 missing persons have been recovered from liberated territories.

    Report informs that this was stated by Ali Naghiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages, during his speech at the international conference on "Combining efforts and expanding cooperation to solve the problem of missing persons" held in Baku.

    According to him, in this context, remains believed to belong to 218 individuals have been identified and exhumed from 29 mass graves discovered during excavations in those territories with the participation of investigation authorities' representatives:

    "As a result of large-scale construction work and other urgent measures carried out in those territories, remains believed to belong to 342 individuals have been discovered and exhumed. In addition, remains of 210 people have been exhumed from graves of unknown martyrs' buried unidentified in 31 cemeteries located in 20 cities and regions of the republic who were killed during the First Karabakh War."

    İndiyədək 800-ə yaxın itkin düşmüş şəxsə aid olduğu ehtimal edilən meyit qalıqları azad edilən ərazilərdən götürülüb
    Али Нагиев: После освобождения Карабаха эксгумированы останки почти 800 человек

