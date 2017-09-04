Presidential order allocates 3 mln AZN to the "Azəravtoyol" OJSC

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding the continuation of the construction of Jalilabad-Yardimli highway.

Report informs, in accordance with the order, 3 mln AZN have been allocated to “Azəravtoyol” OJSC for the continuation of the construction of Jalilabad-Yardimli highway from the reserve fund of the Azerbaijani President from the 2017 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ministry of Finance has been charged with providing funding in the amount mentioned in the document.