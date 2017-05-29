Presidential Aide: Despite assessment of international community, we consider ourselves justified

© Report.az

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan's democratic development model was not chosen for the sake of others. Despite assessment of the international community, we consider ourselves justified".

Report informs, Aide to the Azerbaijani President for Public and Political Issues, Head of the Department of Public and Political Issues, Ali Hasanov told in an interview with Xəzər TV.

The Presidential Aide noted that Azerbaijan is a country of free web space: "Compare media, political and civic society atmosphere of Europe's most developed countries with Azerbaijan, then all things will be clear. Hundreds of mass media in the country were established and operate without no permission, according to relevant legislation. Joining cosmic states, Azerbaijan launched two artificial satellites. Azerbaijani information technologies have created one of the best examples not only in the region, post-Soviet area, but also in the world".

A.Hasanov stressed that the government supports all initiatives by the civil society and population: "Broad opportunities provided in this field, over three thousand non-governmental organizations operate also supported by state. The state considers non-governmental organizations as its partners and carries out building a democratic society jointly with them. More than 50 political parties operate in Azerbaijan. All of these parties have the opportunity to take part in elections to come to power. To say "Democracy is being strangled in Azerbaijan", "Problems observed in the field of human rights in Azerbaijan" is a fiction. This is an additional means to exert pressure on Azerbaijan, there is no other reason of it. Azerbaijan's principles meet interests of the Azerbaijani people, the people support the policy pursued. This is the basic principle for us".