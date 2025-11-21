Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    President of Azerbaijan: Media solidarity between our countries is extremely important during periods of global crises and difficulties

    Domestic policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 10:58
    President of Azerbaijan: Media solidarity between our countries is extremely important during periods of global crises and difficulties

    "During this period when communities are facing global crisis, new challenges and difficulties, it is extremely important to provide mutual support and showcase media solidarity between our countries," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the D-8 Media Forum themed "Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation and Regional Solidarity," Report informs.

    The head of our state stressed his confidence that this Forum which brings together public and political figures, communication professionals and media representatives from friendly countries, will become an effective platform to discuss new challenges emerging in global information arena and reach common goals.

    Ilham Aliyev D-8 D-8 Media Forum
    İlham Əliyev: Qlobal böhranlar və çətinliklər dövründə ölkələrimizin media sahəsində həmrəyliyi olduqca vacibdir
    Президент: Солидарность между нашими странами в медиасфере крайне важна в период глобальных кризисов

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed