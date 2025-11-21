President of Azerbaijan: Media solidarity between our countries is extremely important during periods of global crises and difficulties
- 21 November, 2025
- 10:58
"During this period when communities are facing global crisis, new challenges and difficulties, it is extremely important to provide mutual support and showcase media solidarity between our countries," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the D-8 Media Forum themed "Promoting Dialogue, Cooperation and Regional Solidarity," Report informs.
The head of our state stressed his confidence that this Forum which brings together public and political figures, communication professionals and media representatives from friendly countries, will become an effective platform to discuss new challenges emerging in global information arena and reach common goals.
