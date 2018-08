Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ On 16 April President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev on his jubilee and rewarded him with "Glory" order for his effective activity in the strengthening of statehood and the great contribution to the development of science.

According to Report, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan said.