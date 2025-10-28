Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev visits seed processing facility in Sabirabad Industrial District

    Domestic policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 11:24
    President Ilham Aliyev visits seed processing facility in Sabirabad Industrial District

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the activities of the seed processing facility owned by "Azera Tokhumchulug" Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the Sabirabad Industrial District on October 28.

    According to Report, "Azera Tokhumchulug" LLC was registered as a resident of the Sabirabad Industrial District in 2021.

    A facility for the production of standard and hybrid seeds has been established here using advanced Turkish technologies. Currently, several types of seed crops are produced at the facility. The facility has an annual production capacity of 500 tons of alfalfa seeds, 800 tons of hybrid corn, 350 tons of hybrid sunflower, 2,000 tons of barley, and 2,000 tons of wheat seeds. Seeds grown at the Sabirabad Pilot Agricultural Park, as well as those obtained from small, medium, and large farming enterprises in the region, are used as raw materials at the facility.

    The facility, with a project value of 2.5 million manats, will provide 20 permanent jobs. It is planned to employ workers from Sabirabad and the surrounding districts.

    Photo
    Prezident Sabirabadda toxum istehsalı müəssisəsinin fəaliyyəti ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Президент ознакомился с деятельностью семеноводческого предприятия в Сабирабаде

    Latest News

    12:24

    Roman Andarak: Azerbaijan provided $15M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine's energy system

    Region
    12:10

    Vusal Gurbanov: AI-based control models to become new insurance standard

    Finance
    12:08

    EOC president hails Baku 2015 as milestone for European sport

    Individual sports
    12:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits water filter production facility in Sabirabad

    Domestic policy
    12:03

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Czech counterpart

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in science and education

    Education and science
    11:51

    CBA official: InsurTech boosts cooperation among Turkic states

    Finance
    11:47

    Azerbaijan, Belarus advance agro-town project in Gizil Kangarli village

    Domestic policy
    11:42

    Azerbaijan's bank assets rise to 56.1B manats

    Finance
    All News Feed