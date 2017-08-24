President Ilham Aliyev views newly built Tufan type border guard ship

© President.az

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has viewed a newly-built Tufan type border guard ship at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service and laid the foundations of another Tufan type border guard ship.

Report informs, Chief of Azerbaijan's State Border Service, Commander of Border Troops Elchin Guliyev informed the head of state of the works carried out at the Shipyard of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service. He said that six Shahdagh and four Tufan type border guard ships have been built by the shipyard so far.

The head of state laid the foundations of another Tufan type border guard ship.

The President was informed of the State Border Service`s new special military hardware, weapons and ammunition.

The head of state viewed the Tufan type border guard ship.