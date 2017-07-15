President Ilham Aliyev views newly built park in Yasamal district

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the conditions created at a newly built park on Matbuat avenue in Yasamal district, Baku.

Report informs, Mayor of Baku Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state about the works done here.

After reviewing the park, President Ilham Aliyev met with residents of a building constructed for professors and teachers of Baku State University, as well as residents of surrounding houses.