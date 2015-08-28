 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on appointment of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

    The election is scheduled for November 1, 2015

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ President  Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of the elections to the Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis, Report informs. According to the decree, the parliamentary elections was scheduled for November 1, 2015.

