President Ilham Aliyev signed 263 laws, 285 decrees and 693 orders in 2015

Baku. 11 February.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed 263 laws, 285 decrees and 693 orders in 2015.

Report informs, Chief of the Department for Work with Documents and Appeals of Citizens of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Suleyman Ismayilov writes in analytical article 'Azerbaijani President considers constant care and attention toward appeals of the citizens as a priority'.

Article declares, majority of documents aimed at improving country's legal framework, regulating economic and political governance, providing social protection of population and rights and freedoms of citizens.

S.Ismayilov noted that Azerbaijani people has always seen, felt great support of the head of the state during all difficult periods, closely united around the president and demonstrated unbreakable unity of the people and government.

One of the thoughts often highlighted in the letters is that as national leader Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan from chaos, anarchy, parting, his worthy successor, President Ilham Aliyev saved the country from global processes taking place in modern world, economic and political crises and decay as well as established rapid development and stability in the country, wrote glorious pages in modern history and continues to write.'

Official of the Presidential Administration stated in majority of letters of gratitude, citizens stress high qualities of the president to make people love him and express their respect.