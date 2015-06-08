President of Azerbaijan reviewed Azerbaijani House in National Flag Square

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani House will open in National Flag Square on June 13.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Leyla Aliyeva have reviewed the conditions created in Azerbaijani House.

The head of state was informed that every night the results of the competitions, successes of athletes will be discussed in Azerbaijani House during the First European Games, and celebrations in honour of the winners will be arranged. The House will offer entertaining programs to athletes and visitors of the city.