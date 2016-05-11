President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Economic Affairs of the Netherlands Henk Kamp.

Report informs, the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Henk Kamp said he was greatly impressed with the reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan and in capital Baku, adding that modern buildings made a harmony with samples of historical architecture here.

Henk Kamp hailed the level of relations between the two countries, praising the conditions created for Dutch companies in Azerbaijan.

The head of state described Azerbaijani-Dutch relations in political, economic and other spheres as successfully developing, saying all conditions were created in the country for foreign companies, including Dutch ones, to operate effectively.

Pointing to the fact that unique architectural monuments were preserved in the capital, President Ilham Aliyev said that the historic building in the Fuzuli Street was relocated by a Dutch company.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, environment and alternative energy.