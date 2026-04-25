President Ilham Aliyev: 'Our cooperation with Ukraine has very strong political foundation'

"I remember my visit to Kyiv in January 2023. The exchange of views we had with you (Volodymyr Zelenskyy – ed.) and our subsequent contacts have consistently raised Ukraine-Azerbaijan relations to a high level. Our cooperation has a very strong political foundation," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state noted: "Azerbaijan and Ukraine mutually support, and will continue to support, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries in all international organizations."