Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev: 'Our cooperation with Ukraine has very strong political foundation'

    Domestic policy
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 13:48
    President Ilham Aliyev: 'Our cooperation with Ukraine has very strong political foundation'

    "I remember my visit to Kyiv in January 2023. The exchange of views we had with you (Volodymyr Zelenskyy – ed.) and our subsequent contacts have consistently raised Ukraine-Azerbaijan relations to a high level. Our cooperation has a very strong political foundation," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state noted: "Azerbaijan and Ukraine mutually support, and will continue to support, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries in all international organizations."

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