President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Flag Museum in Sumgayit

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Flag Museum in Sumgayit.

    Construction of the Flag Museum started in February and ended this September. The three-storey museum has two exhibition halls and a number of other rooms.

    The museum`s collection features the map and flags of the khanate period in Azerbaijan, medieval warriors` clothing, coats of arms of the Azerbaijani cities dating back to the 19th century, ancient coins, constitutions, emblems, flags, postage stamps, orders and medals relating to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijan SSR and independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

