President Ilham Aliyev: Future development of Aghdara will be very bright
- 13 January, 2026
- 18:49
"We will rebuild the city of Aghdara as well, just as we have already revitalized nine villages. We will construct the city too," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents of the villages of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Aghdara district, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Emphasizing that Aghdara will become a beautiful industrial and tourism center, the head of state noted: "These refreshing places are a delight to the eye. Mountains, forests, fresh air, springs, and rivers are everywhere. That is why the future development of Aghdara will be very bright."
