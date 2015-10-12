 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers

    Azerbaijani President delivered a speech

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev chaired the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in nine months of 2015 and objectives for the future, Report informs.

    The head of state made an opening speech at the event.

    Other speakers at the meeting included Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Healthcare Ogtay Shiraliyev and Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov.

    The Azerbaijani President delivered a closing speech.

