    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

    The meeting dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2016 and objectives for the future

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2016 and objectives for the future.

    Report informs, The head of state made an opening speech at the event.

    Other speakers at the meeting included Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov, Minister of Healthcare Ogtay Shiraliyev and Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov.

    President Ilham Aliyev delivered a closing speech.

