President Ilham Aliyev attends the opening of Sabunchu Court Complex

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Sabunchu Court Complex.

Report informs, the head of state first viewed photo stands reflecting look of the complex, as well as projects of buildings of modern court complexes.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Sabunchu Court Complex.

Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov informed the head of state about the construction of the building and conditions created here.

It was noted that the building was constructed as part of the Justice Ministry's “Modernization of the Justice System” project, which was jointly financed by the government of Azerbaijan and the World Bank. The construction of the seven-storey building, which occupies a total area of 9,000 square meters, started in October, 2012.

Photo stands depicting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s care and attention to the development of judicial-legal system in the country were installed in the foyer of the building. The complex houses the Sabunchu District Court and Baku Administrative-Economical Court No.2.

President Ilham Aliyev toured the court halls in the building.

It was informed that the complex has 14 court halls. All conditions have been created here.

The head of state praised the conditions created at the Sabunchu Court Complex.