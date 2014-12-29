President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of new park in Narimanov district

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ On 29 December, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the conditions created in the new park at the Keroglu Ragimov street in Narimanov district of Baku.

Report informs, Head of the Executive Power of Narimanov district Abdin Farzaliyev has informed the Azerbaijan President of Azerbaijan on the construction of the park.

Head of Azerbaijan state and his spouse also reviewed the conditions created in parking settlement.