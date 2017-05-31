 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch “Jabrayil” and “Gubadli” ships

    Both ships will replace old vessels serving SOCAR's off-shore facilities© President.az

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch “Jabrayil” and “Gubadli” new supply ships of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC fleet.

    Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev and president of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev informed the head of state of the technical indicators and functions of “Jabrayil” and “Gubadli” supply ships.

    Both ships will replace old vessels serving SOCAR`s off-shore facilities. One of the ships will operate on SOCAR`s “28 May”, while the second on “Umid” platform.

