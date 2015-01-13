President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Sumgayit

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Sumgayit. Head of Azerbaijan state acquainted with works carried out in the city park named after Nasimi, Report informs.

According to information, Azerbaijani President visited the the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city and laid flowers.

Then the head of state acquainted with the ongoing works at urban recreation park named after Nasimi.

Then the President attended the opening of the Sumgayit textile factory. The Head of State has launched a factory, followed the production process and acquainted with the finished product.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated the staff on the occasion of the opening of the factory.

During his visit to Sumgayit head of state also participated in the opening of the Youth House.

The President cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening, as well reviewed the conditions created here.

Then Ilham Aliyev asked the conditions created in the "Green Theatre" settlement.

The Head of Azerbaijan state also took part in the opening of a high-tech concrete plant and launched the company.