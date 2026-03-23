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    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit

    Domestic policy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 12:36
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit

    On March 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shamakhi district for a visit, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state laid flowers at a statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit

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    Prezident İlham Əliyev Şamaxı rayonuna səfər edib
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    Президент Ильхам Алиев посетил Шамахинский район

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