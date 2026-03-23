President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit
Domestic policy
- 23 March, 2026
- 12:36
On March 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shamakhi district for a visit, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamakhi.
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