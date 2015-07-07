 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates 8 mln AZN for construction of highway in Guba district

    8 mln AZN will be allocated to the Guba District Executive Authorities from the 2015 Reserve Fund of the President

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an Order on extra measures related to the construction of Rustov-Khanagah-Gurdah, Rustov-Noydun-Shudug, Rustov-Mackakhaca, Rustov-Bagchali-Yekdar highways in Guba district, Report informs.

    Under the Decree, AZN 8 mln will be allocated to the Guba District Executive Authorities from the 2015 Reserve Fund of the President for construction of Rustov-Khanagah-Gurdah, Rustov-Noydun-Shudug, Rustov-Mackakhaca, Rustov-Bagchali-Yekdar highways in Guba District connecting 12 settlements with a population of 6,000 people.

