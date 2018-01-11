President Ilham Aliyev: 221,000 jobs were created last year

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ "In 2017, we created 221,000 jobs, including 177,000 permanent ones. This is a very good indicator. I believe that this is a record figure for the number of jobs created in recent years," Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has told a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on January 10.

Saying 47,000 jobs were closed last year, the head of state described this as a natural process.

"We should seriously analyze why 47,000 jobs were closed. At the same time, the creation of 177,000 permanent jobs and the closure of 47,000 jobs also provides a positive balance and creates ample opportunities for keeping the level of unemployment in the country at a low level," the head of state said.

"I should note that according to the results of 2017, unemployment in Azerbaijan was at the level of 5 per cent and poverty at 5.4 per cent. I believe that this is also one of the best results on a global scale," President Ilham Aliyev added.