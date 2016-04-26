President: 'Freedom of religion, press and expression exists in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'We try to make more contributions to the intercultural processes. People should not be face with discrimination. All this stands for peace. The international community supports multiculturalism'.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony of the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

The President noted that Azerbaijan has achieved its objectives: 'Azerbaijan is a member of many international organizations. Over these years, we have been able to present ourselves as a partner. The years of independence were the years of change. At present, freedom of religion, press and expression exists in Azerbaijan'.