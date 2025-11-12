Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    President: Azerbaijan's rapid socio-economic development made it necessary to adapt Constitution to challenges of the era

    Domestic policy
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 13:08
    President: Azerbaijan's rapid socio-economic development made it necessary to adapt Constitution to challenges of the era

    Azerbaijan's rapid socio-economic development, its worthy place as a leading state in the region, and the socio-political processes taking place in society have made it necessary to adapt the Constitution to the challenges of the era, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference on the topic "Constitution and the Rule of Law in Modern Legal Systems."

    According to Report, the head of state noted that the amendments and additions made to the Constitution in various years have covered many important issues aimed at strengthening the mechanisms for ensuring human rights and freedoms, deepening the foundations of civil society, and improving public administration.

    Ilham Aliyev Constitution Day international conference
    Prezident: Azərbaycanın sürətli sosial-iqtisadi inkişafı Konstitusiyanın da dövrün çağırışlarına uyğunlaşdırılmasını zəruri edib
    Ильхам Алиев: Развитие страны обусловило необходимость адаптации Конституции к вызовам времени

    Latest News

    13:08

    President Ilham Aliyev: Restoration of territorial integrity laid the foundation for a new historical milestone in Azerbaijan"s development

    Domestic policy
    13:08

    President: Azerbaijan's rapid socio-economic development made it necessary to adapt Constitution to challenges of the era

    Domestic policy
    13:01

    President replaces his plenipotentiary representative in Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    13:00

    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's economic growth entirely driven by non-oil sector

    Finance
    12:43

    Iranian Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Türkiye

    Region
    12:35

    Pashinyan explains why negotiation package with Baku will be published by year-end

    Region
    12:32

    President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Trump's son cancels visit to Armenia

    Other countries
    12:14

    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's non-oil revenues outpace oil and gas growth

    Finance
    All News Feed