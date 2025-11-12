President: Azerbaijan's rapid socio-economic development made it necessary to adapt Constitution to challenges of the era

Azerbaijan's rapid socio-economic development, its worthy place as a leading state in the region, and the socio-political processes taking place in society have made it necessary to adapt the Constitution to the challenges of the era, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference on the topic "Constitution and the Rule of Law in Modern Legal Systems."

According to Report, the head of state noted that the amendments and additions made to the Constitution in various years have covered many important issues aimed at strengthening the mechanisms for ensuring human rights and freedoms, deepening the foundations of civil society, and improving public administration.